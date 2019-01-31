Shaqdi's 'Daydreaming' Is An Evocative Alt-Bop

Shaqdi made her mark with with last year's 'Colorless' EP, a divine piece of future-facing pop music constructed with care and not little sense of exactness.

Since then she's raced back to the studio, with a handful of low key live shows helping to finesse her focus.

New single 'Daydreaming' is an evocative alt-bop, with her lush R&B influences coming to the fore in an opaque, vastly creative manner.

A sensual piece of pop songcraft, 'Daydreaming' seems to obey its own internal whims and structures, finding its own path in the process.

A beautiful statement of independence from the Scandinavian born artist, Shaqdi says...

"We absolutely love talking about other people, what they’re doing wrong, what they should change and how they should live their life. We need to establish confidence and trust in ourselves instead of taking lectures from each other. To me, daydreaming is all about creating your own reality and to zone out from the world people want you to believe and live in."

Check it out now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.