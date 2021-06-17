Shannon & The Clams Unveil Fresh Track 'Year Of The Spider'

Indie garage-punk quartet Shannon & The Clams have today unveiled their latest tune which radiates a gloriously retro nostalgia.

The Californian group’s latest vintage single is the second single ‘Year Of The Spider’ is the second track to be unveiled from their sixth studio album of the same name, which is due for release August 20th.

On the songs thematic origins, vocalist and bassist Shannon Shaw says...

“I was being stalked by a peeping Tom for months and months all while my dad was going through radiation treatment while the mountains around us were being ravaged by wildfires. It was an extremely intense time in my life and just could not dampen the desperate desire to feel safe. I became really obsessive and was seeking comfort wherever I could find it.”

This song reflects a mature perspective on current times, an approach they have mastered on this upcoming record via the lens of their carefully curated psych, R&B and surf-rock blend.

The record rages against death and darkness with powerful performances from all four band members, which can be seen live across their 17-date US headline tour which goes on sale Friday (June 18th).

Tune in now.

Words: Finlay Holden

- - -