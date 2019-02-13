Shannon Lay Announces New Album 'August'

Shannon Lay is set to release new album 'August' on August 23rd.

The songwriter recently signed to Sub Pop, and toasted the partnership with a recent Karen Dalton cover.

Working on a new album, Ty Segall acted as co-producer alongside Shannon, and the two developed a close creative relationship.

New album 'August' lands this summer, and the title refers to the month in 2017 that she quit her job and focussed her energies fully on music.

To whet our appetites, she has shared the video for 'Nowhere', the album’s lead single, directed by Lay and Chris Slater.

Stark folk-hewn songwriting that is rich in lyrical imagery, 'Nowhere' is typically both revealing and illusionary.

She comments: “I want this song to emphasise the importance of enjoying the journey. The video is moments of in between travel footage, different settings around my home, singing in the bounty of spring. There is so much power in presence, enjoy every moment, savour every second. Cherish the memories made along the way and appreciate how they change and shape you.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.