Shanghai Restoration Project's 'Beeswax Chamber' Is A Remarkable Retro-Futurist Journey

Shanghai Restoration Project is a project with deep roots, but also one that feels remarkably fresh.

The studio endeavour hinges on the imagination of Dave Liang and Sun Yunfan, who move between Shanghai jazz of the 1930s and cutting edge electronics.

Fusing two remarkably distinct entities, the creative sparks that follow are incredibly distinctive, with Shanghai Restoration Project owning a vastly individual aesthetic.

2017's 'R.U.R.' full length led the way, an engrossing piece of dark electronics that seemed to occupy a realm of its own.

New album 'Flashbacks In A Crystal Ball' lands on November 8th, and it broadens the pair's retro-futurist aesthetic, adding a greater sense of colour and tone.

We're able to share 'Beeswax Chamber', and it's play on the relationship between the metallic and the organic is utterly fascinating.

A piece that seems to probe the methodology of chance while remaining technically perfect, it delves into darker aspects of the psyche while reaching towards the light.

The duo comment...

"'Beeswax Chamber' is a song about isolation. With the rise of social media, the world increasingly values distorted interactions between curated self-hoods and performed identities at the expense of genuine interpersonal connections."

"Over time these repeated distortions lead to feelings of alienation. 'Beeswax Chamber' explores what happens when we have no means nor anyone with which to share our deepest thoughts, leading to compounding feelings of anxiety in the solitary confinement of our own psyche."

"Starting with a vocal sample recorded in an actual wax chamber, the song unfurls with different thought motifs (cello, piano, hums) that begin to aggravate and interfere with one another as the frenzy intensifies."

Tune in now.

