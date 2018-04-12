Shane MacGowan Discusses 'Fairytale Of New York' Controversy

Shane MacGowan has offered a full statement on the controversy that surrounds The Pogues' festive classic 'Fairytale Of New York'.

Released in 1987, the song is an unflinching depiction of two down-on-their-luck lovers, and aims to locate the humanity that exists in the bond between them.

Kirsty MacColl played the unforgettable foil to Shane MacGowan, but her line "You scumbag, you maggot, you cheap, lousy faggot" has always caused a stir.

Recently a debate has raged over whether this single should remain a Christmas staple, or whether it should be edited - as Kirsty MacColl herself did on Top Of The Pops in 1992 - or got rid of altogether.

The Tonight Show reached out to Shane MacGowan, who offered a statement on his intentions with the song.

"The word was used by the character because it fitted with the way she would speak and with her character," he argued. "She is not supposed to be a nice person, or even a wholesome person".

Finishing, he said: "I am absolutely fine with them bleeping the word but I don't want to get into an argument".

Check out the full statement below:

Shane McGowan gives us a statement with his reaction to the #FairytaleofNewYork censorship calls @VirginMedia_One #TonightVMT pic.twitter.com/LudzWjZK9l — The Tonight Show (@TonightVMT) December 6, 2018

