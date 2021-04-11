shame Share New Single 'This Side Of The Sun'

shame have shared their new single 'This Side Of The Sun'.

It's the first blast of new material since their second album 'Drunk Tank Pink' emerged at the start of the year, and comes as shame kick off a full UK tour.

Opening in Cardiff on November 9th, a taste of that live energy floods through the South London band's new single.

'This Side Of The Sun' seems to splinter at the touch, those Gang of Four guitar lines arriving in almost impossibly brittle fashion.

Essentially recorded live in the studio, 'This Side Of The Sun' is an immediate, direct return from the band.

shame comment...

“The whole song came together on the day we recorded it at the studio. It’s also the first live recording we’ve ever done, we didn’t want it to sound overworked. It’s a pure banger, listen with a piña colada in your left hand.”

Tune in now.

shame will play the following shows:

November

9 Cardiff Tramshed

10 Birmingham The Mill

12 London

13 London Brixton Electric

15 Brighton Chalk

16 Norwich Waterfront

17 Sheffield Leadmill

19 Leeds Beckett’s Union

20 Glasgow QMU

21 Newcastle Boiler Shop

23 Cambridge The Junction

24 Manchester O2 Ritz

25 Liverpool Hangar 34

26 Bristol SWX

- - -