shame Share New Single 'This Side Of The Sun'

shame have shared their new single 'This Side Of The Sun'.
It's the first blast of new material since their second album 'Drunk Tank Pink' emerged at the start of the year, and comes as shame kick off a full UK tour.
Opening in Cardiff on November 9th, a taste of that live energy floods through the South London band's new single.
'This Side Of The Sun' seems to splinter at the touch, those Gang of Four guitar lines arriving in almost impossibly brittle fashion.
Essentially recorded live in the studio, 'This Side Of The Sun' is an immediate, direct return from the band.
shame comment...
“The whole song came together on the day we recorded it at the studio. It’s also the first live recording we’ve ever done, we didn’t want it to sound overworked. It’s a pure banger, listen with a piña colada in your left hand.”
Tune in now.
shame will play the following shows:
November
9 Cardiff Tramshed
10 Birmingham The Mill
12 London
13 London Brixton Electric
15 Brighton Chalk
16 Norwich Waterfront
17 Sheffield Leadmill
19 Leeds Beckett’s Union
20 Glasgow QMU
21 Newcastle Boiler Shop
23 Cambridge The Junction
24 Manchester O2 Ritz
25 Liverpool Hangar 34
26 Bristol SWX
- - -