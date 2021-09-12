shame Share Festive Single 'Baldur's Gate'

shame have shared their new festive single 'Baldur's Gate'.

Out now, it follows a year of hectic activity from the South London band, who recently shared the expanded edition of their album 'Drunk Tank Pink'.

Back out on the road across North America in February, shame have now shared a holiday single.

There's a twist, however, with Charlie Steen using this space to ruminate on an old relationship.

A song about distance and longing as the darkness draws in, the chugging rhythm is reminiscent of the last train pulling out of Edinburgh for London.

Charlie Steen comments...

It’s another Christmas classic. It’s about a period of time in which I’d regularly be trekking up to the streets of Edinburgh to see an ex-partner. These are some of the thoughts I’d have when I’d be leaving Waverley station, en route back to London in the winter nights.

Tune in now.

- - -