shame Announce New Album 'Drunk Tank Pink'

shame will release new album 'Drunk Tank Pink' is out on January 15th.

The South London band released their album 'Songs Of Praise' back in 2018, and followed this with some incredible live shows.

New album 'Drunk Tank Pink' is out on January 15th, with a socially distanced tour of independent venues planned for 2021.

New single ‘Water In The Well’ is out now, accompanied by a Pedro Takahashi directed video.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Alphabet

Nigel Hitter

Born in Luton

March Day

Water in the Well

Snow Day

Human, for a Minute

Great Dog

6/1

Harsh Degrees

Station Wagon

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.