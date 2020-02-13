Shambolics Nail Small Town Ennui With 'Sandra Speed'

Alan McGee's Creation 23 project is picking up speed.

A series of vinyl-only drops, the label's single-driven ethos has provided a platform for outsider voices.

Looking to the guitar underground for inspiration, Creation 23 have struck up a relationship with Scottish four-piece Shambolics.

Soaring guitar pop that recalls everyone from The La's to Blossoms and beyond, their lyrical flair touches on small town life and working class culture.

Last year's single ‘Chasing A Disaster’ sold out within hours, and their upcoming UK tour is set to be absolutely rammed.

New single 'Sandra Speed' is certain to be an anthem with fans, a tale of feeling lost in a small town, of losing your way in the crowd.

“I wrote the song in our studio staring out the window and seeing the very thing happen right outside,” reflects frontman Darren Forbes. “The song is about a vulnerable girl who has mingled with the wrong crowd and lost herself.”

The guitar lines are dappled in a psychedelic influence, leading to that bold, rousing chorus.

There's melancholy underneath, with Darren singing: "Lonely as a winter... frail, pale and as white as snow..."

Tune in now.

Pre-order 'Sandra Speed' HERE.

