Sham Family's 'This Blue Mob' Is A Powerful Anti-Police Takedown

Toronto punks Sham Family have shared their powerful new single 'This Blue Mob'.

The band came up through the Canadian city's network of DIY shows, playing underground venues with a community feel.

But they've always sought to get their message heard by as broad an audience as possible, while retaining their core credibility in then process.

Debut EP 'Sham Family' is a manifesto-of-sorts and it's set to be released on January 21st via Wavy Haze Records.

New single 'This Blue Mob' is an incendiary introduction, a takedown of the role of the police within society.

Penned in the wake of the George Floyd murder, it's power and gravitas remains utterly gripping.

“This project has always kind of been my baby that I was always working on because I always needed to be working on some sort of music when I wasn’t working in other bands, and it’s gone through so many stages of its life,” says frontman Kory Ross.

“It started as just a four-track cassette-recorder wall-of-noise shoegaze project. Then it was gonna be this industrial-noise side-project thing that I just could not wait to unleash upon the world.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Kevin Kudu

