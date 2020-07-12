Shakira Alleyne's Probing Experimentalism Makes 'Jump, I Insist' A Treat

London's Shakira Alleyne has a gentle approach to her experimental musicality.

Softly picking apart standard tropes, she's able to build anew, with her inquisitive nature opening up fresh areas of explorations.

Drawn into the orbit of Future Bubblers, you can expect to hear a lot more from this composer in 2021, with her daring songwriting tackling some of life's big questions.

'Jump, I Insist' though, is a moment of immediacy, with Shakira seeming to revel in spontaneity.

This neat live clip - shot in the Brownswood basement - finds the musician in her element, allowing the song's essential groove to spiral outwards.

It's a riveting performance, one that walks the tightrope between improvisational innovation and tender connectivity.

Check it out below.

