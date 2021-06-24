Shackleton Announces New Album 'Departing Like Rivers'

Shackleton will release new album 'Departing Like Rivers' on September 21st.

The producer returns to solo duties for his first full length project in nine years, and only his third LP to date.

Out on September 21st, the album is trailed by imposing new audio journey 'Something Tells Me / Pour Out like Water'.

Released on Bandcamp, the 12 minute piece is an abstract, bass-heavy piece of electronic world-building, something that feels utterly unique.

Available digitally, Shackleton also pressing up 15 test pressings on 12 inch vinyl - they've sold out immediately.

Of the album itself he comments: "Unlike much of my work recently, it is not a ‘concept album’ and is without any collaborators. I just wanted to focus on my core sound really but without any of the genre tropes that may have been present the last time I made a solo album."

Check out 'Something Tells Me / Pour Out like Water' below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://samshackleton.bandcamp.com/album/departing-like-rivers" href="https://samshackleton.bandcamp.com/album/departing-like-rivers">Departing Like Rivers by Shackleton</a>

- - -