Shaé Universe Embraces Change On New Song 'Levels'

Shaé Universe is forever changing.

Born in Nigeria, she moved to the UK at the age of four, and her work draws on the force of her heritage, coupled with an outgoing appetite for new music.

Soulful but in a fresh way, she cites everyone from Erykah Badu to Brandy as an influence, while establishing her own voice.

New single 'Levels' is out now, and it finds Shaé Universe writing a fresh chapter in her life.

On the surface, it's a song about romance, but in fact it's about embracing change and forging your own path.

There's a hint of gospel to the vocal, too, one that elevates the song as a whole. She comments:

“Contrary to speculation, the song ‘Levels’ actually isn't about a guy. Levels was written as a reminder to all that you are enough and are capable of consistent elevation. It’s so easy, especially being a black woman in the UK music industry, to feel overlooked and under-appreciated, resulting in fleeting confidence and self doubt. This often isn’t helped by the deceptive, fake nature that is so infamously associated with the industry.”

“At the time when the producer (SUNSET DRVER) sent me the beat I was feeling a type of way about some bitchy behaviour I'd observed amongst industry individuals. This observation initially disheartened me a little. It made me question what was real and my ability to navigate through all the noise in the industry. That then led me to question how the greats before me did it.”

“I still can't provide a straightforward answer to that but the outstanding thing to me was that they did it, meaning it's doable. This realisation gave me hope and fuelled me with the energy behind this song. I guess ‘Levels’ is my way of setting the bar higher, because I always rise above.”

Tune in now.

