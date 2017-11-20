SG Lewis x Clairo Pair Up On 'Better'

SG Lewis and Clairo pair up on new single 'Better'.

The producer is currently focussed on his ongoing ‘Dusk, Dark, Dawn’ project, a three-part full length excursion.

One off single 'Better' was too good to resist, however, pairing the prodigal beat maker with Clairo.

The perfect marriage of clinical, absorbing electronics and those heavenly vocals, 'Better' is a slinky piece of digital soul with a pop feel.

Clairo explains: "Sam is one of the most talented producers I know. We met the same day that we made this song, and just clicked instantly. 'Better' is one of the first real steps I’ve made into ‘pop music’ and this collab feels like a match made in heaven!"

Tune in below.

Catch SG Lewis headlining London's epic Printworks venue on December 7th.

For tickets to the latest SG Lewis shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.