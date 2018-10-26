SG Lewis Spars With Drew Love On 'A.A.T.'

SG Lewis has sparred with THEY. musician Drew Love for new single 'A.A.T.'.

The producer is currently working on an ambitious three-part project, ranging from 'Dusk' to 'Dark' to 'Dawn'.

The full visual for 'Dark' recently hit the web, containing more furiously creative material from the UK beat maker.

'A.A.T.' is taken from the project, and it finds SG Lewis' neon-clad synths wrapping themselves around the voice of THEY. musician Drew Love.

SG Lewis explains...

"Drew is a seriously versatile artist who blends different genres so easily. He has the ability to flit between singing and rapping so effortlessly. I'm a huge fan of his work as 1/2 of THEY. and had wanted to work with him for ages. The studio flow was so natural, and we made two different tracks the first time we met! A.A.T. was the missing piece of the puzzle for 'DARK', and something brand new for me sound-wise, and I'm super happy with how it turned out."

Catch SG Lewis at the following shows:

December

3 Bristol Thekla

4 Manchester Club Academy

5 Dublin Green Room at The Academy

7 London The Printworks

