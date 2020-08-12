SG Lewis, Rhye Team Up On New Single 'Time'

SG Lewis and Rhye team up on new single 'Time'.

The producer's new album 'times' is out early next year, landing on February 19th.

The latest single features Canadian vocalist Rhye, and it was prompted by a heart-to-heart on the American West Coast.

Out now, the song was written while "watching the sun set in Topanga canyon" and is seemingly "central to the album thematically and sonically..."

SG Lewis comments...

"Rhye has one of the most unique and distinctive voices out there, and I’ve been a fan for so long... The beat initially started from a piano loop and a Dennis Edwards sample TEED had started working on with Julian, which I then turned into the instrumental late one night in Nashville.”

Check it out now.

'times' on February 19th.

