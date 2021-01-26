SG Lewis Links With Nile Rodgers On New Cut 'One More'

SG Lewis has shared his new Nile Rodgers collaboration 'One More'.

The producer's new album 'times' is out on February 19th, and a flurry of previews have lit the way.

Nile Rodgers guests on new single 'One More', a fantastic compliment from the disco icon.

Seemingly the two have a close working relationship, frequently meeting up at London's Abbey Road studios.

Nile Rodgers comments: "SG and I have been working together at my home away from home, Abbey Road, for a couple of years now. I love how effortless and cool this song is. The awesome Julian Bunetta and John Ryan wrote on this with us and killed it!"

For his part, SG Lewis says the single was "the first song I wrote for this record in L.A., and one that set me on the path to making this whole album. Working with Nile Rodgers was an experience which will stay with me for the rest of my life. To have someone who has influenced not only this album, but my entire career play on this song is mind blowing."

