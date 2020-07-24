Sfven's 'Changing' Is A Drifting Indie Pop Ear-Worm

Everything is changing in Sfven's life, and he's not sure if he likes it.

He's that in that post-university, pre-real life phase, a kind of lull between two enormous peaks in adulthood.

Wrapping up his studies in Leeds, he knew life was taking another twist. He mused recently: “Everyone was changing so much, and so quickly...”

Allowing this unease to fire his new single, 'Changing' is a gently melancholic slice of indie pop with a neat chorus.

A song about coming to a certain realisation about yourself, it's about making changes in your own life to benefit something else.

He says: “That’s a difficult thing to accept, when you really like a person, but you notice that you change around them”.

A curiously witty, extremely infectious single, 'Changing' has elements of Eels about it, offering an askew glance at the indie pop format.

The video is pretty damn neat, too - check it out below.

