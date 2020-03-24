Sex Swing Offer Cathartic Noise With New Release 'The Passover'

Sex Swing draw on the combined experience of some of the most formidable forces in underground music.

A group with decades of experience between them, their genre-less blast of deeply kinetic noise rock shuffles between Sonic Youth's charred roots and those early Swans records.

New album 'Type II' is incoming on Rocket Recordings - you can order it HERE , in fact - and it's a brisk blast of extreme frequencies to blow the darkness out of your psyche.

Album cut 'The Passover' has a Biblical intensity to it, utterly coruscating and wildly unsettling.

The visuals have a queasily transgressive appeal, something that seems fairly in-keeping with utterly bewildering times.

Tune in now.

'Type II' out on May 15th through Rocket Recordings.

Photo Credit: Steve Gullick

