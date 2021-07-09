Sex Pistols Go To War Over Danny Boyle Series

The Sex Pistols have gone to war over incoming dock-series Pistol.

The series is directed by Danny Boyle and traces the story of the punk overlords, whose sole studio album revolutionised British music.

John Lydon wasn't took keen on the idea - which follows guitarist Steve Jones' memoir Lonely Boy - and took the band to court, arguing that they couldn't use the Sex Pistols music without his agreement.

Majority rule was established, leading John Lydon to release a furious statement denouncing the rest of the band.

Now the Sex Pistols have hit back, sharing a statement of their own that pushes down on John Lydon's arguments while stating a case for the series.

“Despite John Lydon’s comments on his website, we reiterate that he was informed of the Pistol TV series, offered meetings with the director and to be involved in the show months before principal photography began. He refused these offers and we were saddened he would not engage and at least have a conversation with the director Danny Boyle and co-showrunner Craig Pearce.”

“And while John’s contribution is rightly acknowledged, his claims to be the only band member of consequence are hard to take. Steve, Paul and Glen started the band and it was completed when John joined. All songs on the band’s seminal ‘Never Mind The Bollocks’ album were written by Paul Cook, Steve Jones, Glen Matlock and Rotten except ‘Holidays In The Sun’ and ‘Bodies’ which were penned by Cook, Jones, Rotten and Vicious. In addition, Pistol is based on Steve Jones’ book Lonely Boy.”

“John Lydon sold his rights to control the use of these songs in the 1990s in return for money. The majority rule agreement existed as a result – so no outside party could dictate the use of the band’s music. And to have a mechanism in place if one member was unfairly blocking the decision making process – which is what happened in this instance.”

“The rest of the band and many others involved in the punk scene of the time are all involved in the Pistol TV series. Danny Boyle, has worked with the Pistols previously and is a highly respected, Oscar winning filmmaker. He understands the band and experienced the time that made them.”

In return, John Lydon blasted the Sex Pistols as "filthy liars" during an appearance on Good Morning Britain earlier today (September 7th). He ranted: “When they say I was ‘informed’, they don’t certify a date… Two-faced hypocrites... How are you gonna do a documentary on punk without, hate to be pretentious about this, without Mr. Rotten?”

The row rumbles on.

- - -