SEVENTEEN'S DK Shares Surprise Festive Single 'You're My Christmas'

SEVENTEEN's DK has surprised fans with new festive single 'You're My Christmas'.

Out now, it marks his first solo release, and finds the K-Pop star delivering an Advent gift for fans around the world.

His first official solo drop since debuting with SEVENTEEN in 2015, 'You're My Christmas' is a heart-on-sleeve slice of festive fun.

Written and composed by DJ alongside frequent SEVENTEEN collaborators Jozu and Lee Beom-hoon of PRISMFILTER, the lyrics discuss romance and a white Christmas:

“You’re my Christmas / Merry Christmas / The white snow falls down / Reminiscent of your warm smile / Melting down softly / With you in Christmas / Merry Christmas / It’s just like this moment in the first snow”

The single marks a flurry of solo projects from SEVENTEEN members; Vernon shared his single 'Bands Boy' in November, while Jeonghan released 'Dream' in September.

SEVENTEEN member Woozi, meanwhile, will release a solo mixtape in January.

Find an in-depth SEVENTEEN profile HERE.

Check out 'You're My Christmas' below.

