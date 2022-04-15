SEVENTEEN's 'Darl+ing' Is An Explosive New Single

K-Pop icons SEVENTEEN have shared new single 'Darl+ing'.

The new release is their first English language single, a move that has been trailed by weeks of speculation.

Online now, the perfectly arranged roll-out finds SEVENTEEN making a no-doubt-iconic appearance on MTV Fresh Out Live at 5pm ET today (April 15th).

'Darl+ing' is a true blockbuster, with the epic production raising SEVENTEEN to stadium-like levels of global ambition.

A pristine pop statement, the lyrics are a seductive ode to the first flurry of passion, with leader of the band’s vocal unit WOOZI taking the lead during the creative process.

A discussion of "togetherness" the new single presents SEVENTEEN as a solid, unified collective - given the depth of talent in that 13 strong line up, the world had best look out.

Photo courtesy: PLEDIS Entertainment

