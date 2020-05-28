Seth King's 'Numb' Is A Reaction To COVID

By any standards, 2020 has been a dystopian realm.

Opening with catastrophic bush fires in Australia, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused colossal societal disruption.

With many facing Christmas in isolation, we can't blame people for feeling a little, well, 'Numb'.

It's a feeling Seth King captures in his new single, with the Australian pop riser pushing back against the pressures of 2020.

It's a single that aims to locate a little freedom, while remaining engaged with the problems around us, no matter the cost.

He comments: “I wanted to be someone who cared about the world…, but with 2020, the fires, hurricanes, human rights breaches and a global pandemic, I found myself becoming numb to it all. I woke up at 3am one morning and realised I don’t want to be numb in this world.”

Tune in now.

