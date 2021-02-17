serpentwithfeet shares 'Same Size Shoe'

LA based aesthete serpentwithfeet has released his new single 'Same Size Shoe'.

The songwriter's new album 'DEACON' is out on March 26th, and it finds them exploring fresh elements of their psyche.

New song 'Same Size Shoe' is a look at love and dating, with the artist admitting that they could only date Black men.

It's not about personal preference, as they explain in the song - rather, it's about shared experiences, and the impact they leave.

As serpentwithfeet puts it: "I prefer to date and love on Black men. I donâ€™t want to be with anyone who can't go to my barber or walk a mile in my shoes."

It's a tender, evocative track, with the LA artist crooning: "Me and my boo wear the same size shoe..."

Tune in now.

