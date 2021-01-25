serpentwithfeet Announces New Album 'DEACON'

serpentwithfeet will release new album 'DEACON' on March 26th.

The LA based polymath has outlined details for his next project, which follows last year's wonderful 'Apparition' EP .

New album 'DEACON' will be released on March 26th, through that fine imprint Secretly Canadian.

New song 'Fellowship' is online now, a beautiful return co-produced by serpent alongside Sampha and Lil Silva.

Platforming the energy one gets from supportive, positive friendships, he sings: “I’m so thankful for my friends, my friends / I’m thankful for the love I share with my friends.”

The video for 'Fellowship' is online, directed by Kordae Jatafa Henry and it features and intimate glimpse of serpent and his partner on a beach.

In a note, serpent says: "I dedicate ‘Fellowship’ to anyone who has had a good friend or been a good friend..."

Tune in now.

