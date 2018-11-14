serpentwithfeet Announces London Show

serpentwithfeet will play a one off London show this summer.

The Brooklyn experimental musician is set to play End Of The Road festival in September, and will now combine this with a visit to the capital.

serpentwithfeet will play London's newly opened EartH venue, an arts space in East London rapidly making a name for itself due to its forward thinking booking.

The news comes as the North American artist shares new single 'Receipts', an attempt to respond to the spatial dislocation caused by a move to Los Angeles.

Ty Dolla $ign appears on the track, something that sums up serpentwithfeet's "mystified" attitude towards Los Angeles.

He explains: "I began writing ‘Receipts’ when I first moved to Los Angeles last summer,” says serpentwithfeet. “I was and still am mystified by the city - the mountains, the men, the hummingbirds."

"I played an early demo for Ty Dolla $ign and he asked to join me on the track. This song carries a lot of weight for me because it’s a snapshot of two brothers rhapsodising about unforeseen romance. Ty is a huge part of my LA story so ‘Receipts’ feels like a perfect document."

Catch serpentwithfeet at London's EartH venue on September 3rd.

