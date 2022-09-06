Seraphina Simone's 'Milk Teeth' Leans Towards Definition

Seraphina Simone has shared new single 'Milk Teeth'.

The songwriter has signed to UK tastemaker imprint YALA! and her debut EP is set to land this summer.

'Milk Teeth' is the title track of the incoming EP, and it's an apt place to start, dealing as it does with ideas of definition and identity.

Growing up as a Black kid surrounded by media saturated with white face, Seraphina never quite felt at home in pop culture.

The rise of indie sleaze as an aesthetic seemed to validate her mosaic like approach, with 'Milk Teeth' chopping up those 00s influences.

Blessed with that immaculate chorus, 'Milk Teeth' pushes towards identity, no matter the cost. Seraphina says...

"'Milk Teeth' is about growing up feeling ugly and invisible. Beauty standards were inextricably white, with the idealised woman being a gamine, long-limbed, milky-skinned waif. I was brown and short with frizzy hair and I dreamed of waking up one day looking like Alexa Chung or Cory Kennedy or Kate Moss."

"Rather than questioning the system and thinking how fucked up it was that I was made to feel like I wasn't enough because of the colour of my skin and body shape, I internalised it and made it my mission to fit in, spiralling into self-loathing and self-denial about my own heritage because of some fear of being too Other. It's ironic that as an indie kid that scene was all about a community of awkward misfits, except all the misfits looked the same. It's taken me a long time to unpick all that bullshit and accept myself as I am."

