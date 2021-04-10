Seminal Grime Project Meridian Crew Re-Unite For The First Time In A Decade

Seminal grime project Meridian Crew have re-united for the first time in a decade.

The North London project were part of grime's pivotal first wave, with their early 2000s freestyle 'Man In Meridian' becoming a key moment in the genre's evolution.

Since then, the group - Bossman Birdie x Paper Pabs x Big H x President T x JME - have gone down their own paths, at times linking but never in the full line up.

Until now. New single 'Man In Meridian' opens with a sample of the original freestyle, before overhauling it completely from a 2k21 vantage point.

Tapping back into the roots of grime, it's the sound of five MCs who have re-defined the game returning to what they love best.

Out now, 'Man In Meridian' comes equipped with a Coldshots directed video, filmed on the Meridian Estate itself.

Bossman Birdie comments...

“‘Man In Meridian’ is one of the most important grime tracks to come out of the genre to date. It’s the essence of the culture and the first time you get to hear 90% of Meridian together swinging it out on the same record. With everyone locked into their own solo endeavours, it was a madness getting the verses over the line. But we all wanted to give the fans something sick for the support over the years. This is the start of some much-needed fire to come from this legendary collective.”

Tune in now.

- - -