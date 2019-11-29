Self Esteem's Christmas Song Is One For The "Deep Stans"

Self Esteem has shared her new festive hymn ‘All I Want For Christmas Is A Work Email’ - check it out now.

Rebecca Lucy Taylor's project conjured debut album 'Compliments Please' earlier this year, undoubtedly one of 2019's standout pop debuts.

Playing some wonderful live shows, Rebecca was offered time in London's historic Abbey Road studios, which she immediately snapped up.

New single ‘All I Want For Christmas Is A Work Email’ is the result, with Self Esteem commenting: "I am here to ruin your Christmas..."

It's a sad Christmas song, one that ruminates on the underlying anxiety that many of us experience across the festive season.

She continues: "I’ve always been into writing sad Christmas songs as deep stans will know - and that desire has apparently not left me."

"This was in my head as soon as I had decided to write something ‘Christmassy’. Because Christmas for me is more frustrating and difficult than any other time of year, I feel like it illuminates everything that might not be ok and makes it double not ok."

"A goal of mine is to one day enjoy it like a normal person, but I wanted to write a song for fellow people who cope with life by working and creating and moving forwards - the enforced stillness of Christmas can be so triggering. Also I referenced The Darkness in the studio which is a first and potentially not the last."

Witty and self-deprecating while still cutting deep, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is A Work Email’ is the alternative take on the festive season many of us have been crying out for.

Check it out now.

Catch Self Esteem at the following intimate piano shows:

December

18 London Laylow

19 Sheffield Picture House

20 Manchester YES

