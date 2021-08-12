Self Esteem's Book Is Out Now

Self Esteem has released her first book.

The new book - aptly titled SELF ESTEEM - gathers together the songwriter's thoughts, lyrics, drafts, and notes into one place.

Rebecca Lucy Taylor drops down the boundaries, with SELF ESTEEM offering another insight into her creativity.

Published by Your Shelf, the book is A6 size with a gold embossed cover, a pocket-sized tome that expertly mirrors the themes of her recent album 'Prioritise Pleasure'.

To quote Florence Welch: “My favourite pop star and soon to be my favourite poet. Rebecca Lucy Taylor is elevating the notes app to a high art form.”

My book has almost sold out it’s first press! Act fast! Go to @_yourshelf_ to buy! pic.twitter.com/7FDricTnOE — Rebecca Lucy Taylor (@SELFESTEEM___) December 8, 2021

