Self Esteem Shares "Wide Screen Mantra" 'Prioritise Pleasure'

Self Esteem has shared the title track of incoming album 'Prioritise Pleasure'.

The album drops on October 22nd through Fiction Records, and takes her work to a fresh level.

Lead single ‘I Do This All The Time’ became an extraordinary moment for her, illustrating the songwriter's ambitions and inhibitions.

'Prioritise Pleasure' follows suit, with the title track dubbed a "wide screen mantra" by its maker. Out now, the song is equipped with a video which was shot at the Almeida Theatre in London with the assistance of Mr Mr Films.

She comments...

“The song is a wide screen mantra, remembering to put myself first and in turn making myself a better, more present person. My journey to accept myself is far from over, but over the last few years some of the age old simple shit has started to finally kick in. Love yourself, be in the moment, put your needs first -that all used to feel so abstract and impossible but with a bit of will power (and writing a tonne of songs about it), I finally not only see the benefits but am actively enjoying them.”

“The video is of course a homage to Madonna’s blonde ambition tour and also a testament to how hard work pays off. Me and the girls in the band did lots of zoom rehearsals and us nailing this choreo was a really triumphant moment for us, and choreographer Stuart Rogers who never doubts we’ll get there.”

