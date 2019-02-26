Self Esteem Shares New Sax Scorcher 'Rooms'

Self Esteem has shared her superb new song 'Rooms' - tune in now.

Rebecca Taylor pushed her solo endeavour to fresh heights earlier this year, releasing her critically acclaimed album 'Compliments Please'.

A warm, open, highly personal collection of alt-pop songs, a Deluxe Edition has now been shared, featuring a brand new song.

'Rooms' is a digi-pop belter, complete with 80s textures and even the odd bit of scorching saxophone.

Seemingly written alongside Django Django's Dave MacLean, it's been in her locker for some time.

She comments: “Dave Maclean and I made this around the time I did vocals on the last Django Django record. I’ve always loved it and feel it is quite the #mood.”

“It’s about when you just want to make sweet love to someone, but have to settle for polite chatting at functions. When we play it live we all jiggle up on each other, so it’s a particular highlight of the set imo and now you can sing along!”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Charlotte Patmore

