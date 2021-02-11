Self Esteem Announces New Book

Self Esteem has confirmed plans for a new book.

The songwriter released her breakout album 'Prioritise Pleasure' last month, hitting No. 11 on the UK album charts.

It's an incredible achievement, with Self Esteem set to follow this with a new book.

Due to be published by YourShelf - “a global online literary community, encompassing The YourShelf Podcast and The YourShelf Press” - the first preview has gone online.

A picture of the unbound proof, Self Esteem gleefully wrote: "Cumming soon! My first book of work!"

Here are the previews.

Cumming soon! My first book of work! https://t.co/7TVjqehaYo — Rebecca Lucy Taylor (@SELFESTEEM___) November 1, 2021