Sei Selina Excels With 'Only When You're Asleep'

Norwegian vocalist Sei Selina has shared her imperious new single 'Only When You're Asleep'.

Based in Bergen - one of Norway's creative hubs - Sei Selina has been working on new material for some time now, gathering her influences in one place.

Neo-soul viewed through a distinctly modern prism, her incoming EP finds the songwriter's vision reach full expression.

'Only When You're Asleep' is a truly beautiful return, with the sweeping grandeur of the arrangement set against the subtlety of her vocal.

A delivery draped in velvet, 'Only When You're Asleep' is about coming to a realisation, and learning to become more present in your existence.

Sei Selina comments...

'Only When You're Asleep' is about suddenly feeling like a passenger in your own life. In the middle of this, it describes the difficulty of separating dream and reality. The song is about the way back to the presence and the liberation that comes with it - for better or worse...

Tune in now.

- - -