Sega Bodega Shares Gorgeous New Single 'Mimi'

Sega Bodega has shared gorgeous new single 'Mimi' - tune in now.

The multi-disciplinary artist released his stellar, vastly ambitious EP 'self*care' in October, shattering preconceptions with its fluid take on left-field R&B.

Continuing this creative arc, Sega Bodega has shared brand new single 'Mimi' and it's a slomo, passion-led burner.

A sensual return, each note is smoothed down for maximum impact, while the full lyric video is an up close blur of skin and mouth.

Set to play London's Hoxton Hall on February 7th, Sega Bodega has worked on the show with designer Shaun Murphy - don't miss out.

Check out 'Mimi' below.

