Sega Bodega Announces New Album 'Romeo'

It's out on November 12th...
Robin Murray
News
29 · 09 · 2021

0

Sega Bodega will release new album 'Romeo' on November 12th.

The electronic auteur signalled the start of a new era recently, sharing his imperious single 'Only Seeing God When I Come'.

Dappled digital melodics, the track is now followed by news of his incoming album.

Out on November 12th, 'Romeo' boasts 10 tracks, and it features Arca and Charlotte Gainsbourg on its span.

Alongside the announce, Sega Bodega has shared his latest single 'Angel On My Shoulder', a synthesis of electronic, pop, and elements of classical piano.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Aidan Zamiri

