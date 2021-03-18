Secretly Group Employees Aim To Form Union

Secretly Group employees have begun the process of forming their own union.

The new move covers workers at a number of keys labels, including Secretly Canadian, Dead Oceans, and Jagjaguwar.

Alongside this, the Secretly Group also covers Secretly Distribution, Secretly Publishing, Numero Group, and Ghostly International.

Employees aim to form a union, and the move has gained widespread support on the ground.

A statement from the organisers has been placed online, outlining their concerns and how unionising can help tackle them.

It reads: “Our enthusiasm for the culture in which we work can lead to exploitation in ways endemic to the creative industries: poor wages, inadequate benefits, lack of work/life boundaries, gatekeeping that obstructs professional development, and an absence of initiatives that address systemic race and gender inequality.”

Rolling Stone has published an in-depth look at the move, with the title speaking to several employees - find it HERE.

We’re proud to announce that we, workers from Secretly Group, Secretly Distribution, Secretly Publishing, Numero Group, and Ghostly, have joined together to form a union with @OPEIU. pic.twitter.com/pK0npxqlsK — Secretly Group Union (@secretlyunion) March 23, 2021

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.