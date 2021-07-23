Secret Night Gang Share Uplifting Single 'Captured'

Manchester's Secret Night Gang return with new single 'Captured'.

The project revolved around the friendship between multi-instrumentalist Kemani Anderson and songwriter Callum Connell, blending jazz, funk, and that defiantly UK form of street soul.

New single 'Captured' is a stylish return, with its clipped late 70s feel echoing those lush Chic productions.

Out now, it's a dancefloor burner that dials up the passion, with the slightly raw production elements recalling the likes of seminal Brit-Funk groups Atmosfear.

Catchy as hell, it's tailor-made for the festival season, and taps into the feeling of escape that we're all longing for after 12 months of lockdown.

