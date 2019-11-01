Secondcity Nabs A Double (And A Disco Classic) For 'Let The Music'

Chicago born Secondcity knows how to construct an all-out dancefloor banger.

Cutting his teeth as a DJ in the city where house was born, he soaked up club culture until it virtually re-wrote his DNA.

Breakout cut 'I Wanna Feel' made his name, leading to a string of international appearances and offers from labels around the globe.

New single 'Let The Music' continues his rise, and it's a sparkling dancefloor jam, with that chugging bassline sitting against those rolling snares.

Sampling a hefty chunk of Shannon's disco hit 'Let The Music Play', the producer works alongside A Double to produce the biggest groove possible.

Tune in now.

