Sebadoh Return With New Album 'Act Surprised'

Sebadoh are set to release new album 'Act Surprised' on May 24th.

The long-running project is rooted in the imagination of Lou Barlow, who has also played a key role in two chapters of Dinosaur Jr,and Jason Lowenstein.

With his Dino J duties keeping the songwriter occupied, Sebadoh fans have waited six years for a new album - but it seems that wait is over.

New album 'Act Surprised' will be released on May 24th, and it's led by intriguing new song 'celebrate the void'.

"The first line of this song: 'I get the feeling you don't feel me' is pretty good. It could be a line in an Ariana Grande song, I like it," said Lou Barlow. "I followed it from there through some general complaints about a composite character in my life, someone I could never crack. Sometimes the walls are too high. If you think about it, the resistance was always there, even in the very beginning. What to do? Pick endlessly at the seams? Replay moments in my head looking for a way to explain it all? No, stop, there is no one answer and that's OK... Celebrate the void."

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1 phantom

2 celebrate the void

3 follow the breath

4 medicate

5 see-saw

6 vacation

7 stunned

8 fool

9 raging river

10 sunshine

11 act surprised

12 battery

13 belief

14 leap year

15 Reykjavik

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.