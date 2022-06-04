Seb Wildblood Shares Uplifting Cut 'For Emotional Use Only'

UK producer Seb Wildblood will return with a full album later this year.

The LA based artist made waves with his debut full length, matching sun-kissed house vibes to left-field tendencies.

Continually thinking outside the box, Seb Wildblood seemed able to rejuvenate and overhaul club tropes, applying an artful finesse to his productions.

New album 'do you feel it too?' is out on May 18th, released via his own label, all my thoughts.

'for emotional use only' is out now, a divine return that gently lifts you up towards euphoria via its piano house format.

A limited vinyl drop - a mere 50 test pressings - accompanies the digital release, with Seb Wildblood commenting:

“When approaching the album track selection, I’d often think of it as a DJ Set, and wonder where each track could fit. FEUO is definitely the crescendo of the record, built for those peak time moments.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Dan Medhurst

