Seb Wildblood Introduces New Album 'sketches of transition'

London producer Seb Wildblood will release his new album 'sketches of transition' on July 26th, it has been confirmed.

The pivotal figure sats at the centre of a nexus of electronic imprints, heading up influential labels Church, Coastal Haze and all my thoughts.

Set to launch a full world tour shortly in Ibiza, the selector will blaze a trail around Europe before ending up at Burning Man.

New album 'sketches of transition' leads the way, with the record set to land on July 26th. It's a probing work, with Seb Wildblood exploring themes of escape.

He comments: "Music is a way of escape for me, I want the listener to be able to use this record as a form of escape too. I think it's fair to say I struggle with anxiety, I find it difficult to be completely in the moment, it's something I'm working on, but whilst making this record I was completely in the moment."

'sketches of transition' will be released on July 26th. Tracklisting:

1. sketches

2. twenty eight

3. thought for food feat. mauv

4. small talk

5. bahn

6. amelia feat. mauv

7. one for malcolm

8. muscle memory

9. ghostie ft buddy love

10. of transition

Photo Credit: Dan Medhurst

