'Searching For Dimorphodons' Is A Journey Into A Fantasy World

Dimorphodons is a singular voice, an artist with deep roots who has severed himself from the past.

Working entirely alone, new EP 'Searching For Dimorphodons' was written, recorded, produced and mixed by Dimorphodons himself, one long burst of creativity.

Out on September 11th, it will be available digitally, with a full physical release to follow.

Currently prepping the vinyl drop, Dimorphodons will transfer the EP to a limited 250 run of one-sided 12 inch wax, with a hand pasted sleeve.

A journey into a "fantasy world", it's led by the immersive title track, one that displays the obsessive qualities to his approach.

He comments: "It required a few obsessive attempts to nail the right feeling for this song, but it kept coming out too clean when recorded properly. In the end, holing up overnight in an abandoned barn and smashing out a really frenetic version into a dictaphone got the vibe I was after. As the recording went on, a storm swept in and the thunder and lightning bolts felt like another musician to play against."

Dimorphodons continues: "I wanted the video to continue that magical feeling, so imagined myself like a wizard, chucking lightning bolts from my fingers."

Heady, lysergic creativity that delves into psychotropic realms, you can check out his new video below.

