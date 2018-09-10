Seanie T Links With Roots Manuva On 'Warning'

All-round purveyors of good vibes and system smashers Nice Up! have another trick up their sleeve.

Following a summer of festival dates, club shows, and releases, the label have sneaked out a brand new cut featuring two bona fide legends of UK hip-hop.

'Warning' is aptly named - with its bouncy dancehall-inspired riddim it will shell down the dance, enhanced by verbal sparring between Seanie T and Roots Manuva.

The two scarcely need an introduction, two MCs who have proved their reputations time and time again, continually remaining ahead of the pack.

'Warning' is a taut collaboration, their two instantly recognisable styles melding into an all-out soundbwoy riot.

Tune in now.

Pick up 'Warning' HERE.

