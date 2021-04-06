Sean Wyer Offers Up Bittersweet Single 'Videogames'

Alt-pop songwriter Sean Wyer gets you right in the feels with new single 'Videogames'.

Out now, the song was born from his experiences during lockdown, but the roots go much further.

Sean Wyer explores love and self-shaming, looking for a means to locate empowerment and truth.

It's all wrapped around a neat piece of melody-writing, with his voice soaring up and down in a natural, organic manner.

"'Videogames' is really about missing people you love," he comments. "Lockdown was incredibly tough in that way. I’d fallen for a guy, but I was scared to tell him. I spent my teenage years in the closet, so I hadn’t had many chances to experience these deeply romantic feelings before."

"It was mid-lockdown and playing video games was a way to take my mind off how I felt. I’d get lost in the game and it made it easier to not think about things. In the end, I worked through my emotions by writing this song for him."

A song that aptly reflects the collision of feelings that made lockdown such a bizarre time, 'Videogames' sketches out Sean Wyer's emotional map.

Photo Credit: Harry Fleet

