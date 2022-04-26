Sean Nicholas Savage Announces New Album 'Shine'

Sean Nicholas Savage will release new album 'Shine' on July 22nd.

The Montreal savant is perpetually creative, with his catalogue now over 15 albums deep at this point.

New LP 'Shine' is out shortly on Arbutus Records, and it finds Savage exploring a fresh creative realm.

The record was produced by Mac DeMarco, and the title song is online now.

Discussing his new single, Sean Nicholas Savage comments: "It’s about the glimmering eye of a seagull eating trash, or a cat on the fire escape, from another being, in another world, that glimmer of hope, the glimmer of life."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Marta Cikojevic

