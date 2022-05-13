Seafret's 'Hollow' Signals Their Return

Seafret return with new single 'Hollow'.

The songwriting duo fuse the classic with a fresh sensibility, forever looking to impact their personality on each release.

Taking a step back, new single 'Hollow' represents their first dose of new music in over two years, and it's a potent, mature return.

A song imbued with real warmth, 'Hollow' is a rich, organic experience, a song informed by loss, but also hope.

Seafret's Jack Sedman explains...

"My grandparents have always been the couple my whole family aspire to be. They had basically the perfect package and have always been the foundation in our family. I often wondered what it would be like if we were to lose one of them and how that would be/ how we would cope. This song was inspired by that feeling."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Marc A Shelly

- - -