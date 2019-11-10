Seafret's 'Fall' Is An Ode To Determination

East Yorkshire pairing Seafret have shared the wonderful video for new single 'Fall'.

Out now through The Orchard, it finds the duo making a surging return, following sessions with Ross Hamilton at Rocket Science Recording Studios, Glasgow.

Jack Sedman and Harry Draper have penned an ode to determination, with 'Fall' urging the listener to keep following their own path.

The band comment: “Sometimes it feels like all the doors are closing around you and you can start losing heart in what you’re doing or where you are in your life. ‘Fall’ was written about overcoming that feeling and never giving up.”

Seafret's frequent collaborator Stuart Alexander steps in to help film the video, a mini-epic set in the trenches of the First World War.

A dramatic clip, the band explain: “After working with director Stuart Alexander on the previous to videos it only felt right to team up with him again for our latest video for ‘Fall’. Creating videos for the music really seems to give life to a track and Stuart always delivers above and beyond what we have in mind.”

“The video itself is based in WW1 where a soldier is on the battlefield, fighting for his life trying to get home. The track was written about not giving up when things aren’t going to plan and we feel this powerful footage is a true example of that. Everyone involved in the making of this video worked their socks off to make this happen and we hope people really enjoy and connect with it in their own way.”

Tune in now.

