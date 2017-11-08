Seafret Soar On 'Can't Look Away'

Yorkshire duo Seafret return with new single 'Can't Look Away'.

The band's well-received debut album dropped over two years now, a potent mixture of classic songwriting and a fresh outlook.

Heading to Scotland, Seafret have laid down material, with new EP 'Monsters' set to emerge later this summer.

New song 'Can't Look Away' is online now, a stirring piece of folk-hewn songwriting it was co-produced with Ross Hamilton in Glasgow.

Seafret explain...

After touring flat out following the release of our debut album, it feels incredible to release some fresh new music. Its been a while coming so we are doubly fired up to release 'Can't Look Away' as the first glimpse of the EP we shall be releasing in the near future.

In contrast to our debut album that was recorded in London, weve recorded all the new music up in Scotland. By once again removing ourselves from our comfort zone we feel its had a great effect on the music and kept it exciting for us.

We'll always only put out music that feels honest to us but by changing our surroundings we feel its made us produce music that sounds fresh and new. We hope the fans enjoy it as much as we do.

