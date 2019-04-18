Sea Wolf's 'Fear Of Failure' Is Reliant On A Certain Openness

Sea Wolf have steadily built a singular catalogue.

Lead by Alex Brown Church, the band's wonderful debut album 'Leaves In A River' had an effortlessly organic feel.

Spearheaded by breakout song 'You're A Wolf', the record was then followed by two further studio albums, and a stripped back LP.

Something new is fast approaching, however, with the project now ready to share fresh single 'Fear Of Failure'.

The arrangement is sparse and the vocal pointed, the lyric driving the issue home with relentless honesty.

As Alex Brown Church puts it: “this song is both incredibly personal and very much about being in the world we live in...”

“It took a long time for me to get to a place where this song could come out, so it feels really good to finally be sharing it”.

Out on December 6th, you can hear 'Fear Of Failure' up-front on Clash.

